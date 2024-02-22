'I Am A Terrorist': Bengaluru Airport Thrown Into Disarray As Man Makes Bizarre Bid To Avoid Home-Bound Flight

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Bengaluru student called himself a“terrorist” to avoid going home to Lucknow as he was scared that his parents would scold him for his bad grades. The man booked an Air Asia flight from Kempegowda International Airport to Lucknow but changed his mind last minute and attempted to deboard himself from the aircraft he created some ruckus in the aircraft, the cabin crew decided to call security. As per a Times of India report, when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) asked the man why he changed his mind, he said that he was a terrorist and the flight would not reach Lucknow as scheduled remarks came as a security scare for the CISF personnel, who immediately sounded alerts. The report mentioned that a“non-specific” threat alert was issued for Bengaluru airport while a“specific” threat alert was issued for Lucknow airport man was subsequently handed over to the Bengaluru police and was arrested. During interrogation, he revealed that he lied about being a terrorist as he wanted the avoid the trip home. He said that his parents summoned him to his Lucknow residence due to his poor academic performance and he was scared about their reaction incident occurred on 17 February and as per the police the man was released on bail on 20 February threatens to blow up Delhi airportThe Bengaluru incident adds to a long list of fake threats received by various airports across the nation. On Saturday, the Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man, who made a call and threatened to blow up the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police said that the man who hails from Bihar's West Champaran accepted making the threatening call and claimed that he was too drunk to understand what he was doing. The call was made on 28 January after which, the Delhi Police launched a search operation and traced him in Bihar.



