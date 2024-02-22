Mint Primer | India And The Red Sea Sharks: Crisis Without An End?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, in reprisal for Israeli bombing of Gaza, continue unabated and the disruption they are causing is beginning to pinch. As the crisis enters its fourth month, Mint looks at the impact on India and the sectors that have been hit.

