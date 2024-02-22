Space FDI Won't Be Near-Term Booster, But Long-Term Prospects Bullish

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's decision to allow up to 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in space companies will help the industry in the long run, even though it may not offer an immediate boost, industry veterans and stakeholders said. Late on 21 February, the Union cabinet approved a new FDI policy for the space sector, which will allow FDI ranging from 49-100% in different areas.
