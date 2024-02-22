AAP Minister Links ED's Arvind Kejriwal Summons To Party's Victory In Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi's Education Minister Atishi on Thursday (February 22) raised concerns regarding the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons directed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, connecting it to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) success in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. She characterized the summons as illegal and highlighted Kejriwal's unanswered legal queries in response to the repeated summonses.

Atishi criticized the ED for issuing what she termed as the seventh illegal summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Despite Kejriwal's efforts to address the legal aspects of the summons, the ED has yet to respond to the raised questions.

Atishi emphasized that the ED's haste in approaching a Delhi court over Kejriwal's non-appearance raises questions about the agency's unwillingness to wait for the summons' validity to be determined.

She asserted that these summonses, lacking a foundation in the legal process or any ongoing investigation, are merely tools aimed at intimidating Kejriwal. Atishi suggested a correlation between the Chandigarh mayoral victory of the Aam Aadmi Party and the anticipated retaliatory actions by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through the ED.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had previously avoided all summonses related to the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, appeared virtually before the court on Saturday. Citing the ongoing assembly session as the reason for his virtual appearance, he was granted an exemption from personal appearance until March 16. Kejriwal urged the ED to exercise patience and await the court's judgment before issuing any fresh summonses.

In response to Kejriwal's actions, BJP Delhi spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the Chief Minister of evading summons, suggesting his fear of the investigation. Kapoor questioned Kejriwal's respect for the law, asserting that if he had nothing to hide, he should answer the ED's questions. The spokesperson emphasized Kejriwal's avoidance of the summons as indicative of a lack of cooperation with the legal process.