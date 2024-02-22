Chatgpt Generates 'Meaningless Words' For Over 16 Hours, Developer Calls It 'Haunted'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a bizarre incident that rocked OpenAI on Tuesday/Wednesday, ChatGPT inexplicably provided nonsensical responses to user queries for hours before resuming normal functionality.

OpenAI has not disclosed the cause behind the unexpected behavior of its generative artificial intelligence tool, which is widely regarded as a frontrunner in the technology sector.

"We are investigating reports of unexpected responses from ChatGPT," OpenAI said on its status website when the software seemed to go wacky on Tuesday afternoon.

Developers using the tool expressed concerns about ChatGPT's performance, noting its tendency to generate nonexistent words, incomplete sentences, and general gobbledygook, in a discussion forum on the OpenAI website.

"It gives me meaningless words followed by a bizarre list," one developer lamented in the forum.

"It feels as if my GPT is haunted or something has been compromised, either on my end or at OpenAI's (end)."

It wasn't until more than 16 hours later that OpenAI addressed the issue and assured users that ChatGPT had returned to normal operation following the implementation of a fix.

OpenAI recently finalized a deal with investors, purportedly valuing the company at $80 billion or more, marking the end of a tumultuous year for the tech giant.

Although the agreement, as reported by the New York Times, has not been officially confirmed by OpenAI, it signifies a nearly triple increase in the company's value in less than 10 months.

OpenAI, renowned for its groundbreaking work in generative AI, first captured attention with the launch of its ChatGPT program in late 2022. This innovation, capable of generating text, sounds, and images on demand, immediately garnered widespread interest and acclaim.

In addition to ChatGPT, OpenAI introduced "Sora," its latest tool capable of creating realistic videos up to a minute long through simple user prompts, further solidifying its position as a leader in the field.

With Microsoft's hefty $13 billion investment in OpenAI, integrating the startup's technology into Bing and other services, the partnership underscores the growing importance of AI in various sectors.

The competitive landscape between Microsoft and Google in deploying AI-driven tools has intensified, leading to heightened scrutiny from regulatory bodies. In January, the US Federal Trade Commission initiated an investigation into the significant investments made by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon in specialized AI startups.