MESCOM's Alleged Negligence Sparks Devastation: 6 Acres Of Karnataka Coffee Plantation Up In Flames

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A six-acre of coffee plantation fell victim to a raging inferno, allegedly due to the negligence of MESCOM, leaving the agricultural community reeling in despair.

At Bigganahalli village near KR town in Chikkamagaluru, Tejas Gowda, a local farmer, stood in shock as flames engulfed his cherished coffee plantation, destroying millions worth of pepper, nuts, bananas, and coffee plants. The devastating blaze, ignited by a current power line traversing the heart of the plantation, ripped through the verdant landscape, leaving behind charred remnants of what was once a thriving agricultural haven.

For a decade, appeals were made to MESCOM to relocate the power line poles that stood ominously amidst the lush greenery, posing a constant threat to the safety of the plantation. However, those pleas fell on deaf ears, and tragically, the warnings went unheeded until disaster struck.