Manjummel Boys Box Office Day 1 Report: Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi Starrer Mints Over Rs 2.5 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasu, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres today. The movie was produced by Soubin Shahir under the banner of Parava Films. The movie is directed by Chidambaram.



As per the report of Sacnik, the movie may earn Rs 2.50 crore on its first day. The movie is getting positive responses across the state. The movie had an overall 54.42 percent occupancy on the first day of its release. The trailer of the movie was released on February 8.





The response from theaters is confirming the film's expectations. With its emphasis on friendship, the film's vibe is resonating well with audiences. The movie is widely regarded as Chidambaram's top survival thriller.

The film stars Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in pivotal roles. Shyju Khalid serves as the cinematographer, Vivek Harshan as the editor, and Sushin Shyam as the music composer in the movie. Ajayan Chalissery handles art direction, Mashar Hamsa designs costumes, and Ronex Xavier manages makeup artistry. According to box office reports, Bramayugam collected Rs 3.5 crores from Kerala and Naslen's Premalu Rs 90 lakhs at the opening day.

