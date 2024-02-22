BREAKING: Manipur High Court Modifies 2023 Order On Meiteis In Scheduled Tribe List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst all the ongoing turmoil situation in Manipur, the High Court has amended its previous decision granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. This reversal comes after last year's directive by the Manipur High Court, which had mandated the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, sparking a wave of violence in the region that continues unabated.

The violence in Manipur has led to a tragic loss of lives, with many succumbing to the unrest, while thousands have been displaced due to the escalating conflict. Last May, Manipur witnessed a surge in caste-related violence, further exacerbating tensions within the region.

The court's decision to revoke the previous order granting ST status to the Meitei community has met with opposition from the Kuki community within the state, which highlights the deep-rooted complexities of the issue. The violence stemming from this ruling has resulted in the deaths of over 200 individuals, drawing widespread attention and criticism, even during parliamentary sessions where the Modi government faced intense scrutiny from the opposition.

During a review petition hearing on Wednesday, a single-judge bench led by Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu rescinded the March 27, 2023 directive, believed to be the catalyst for the ethnic unrest that has plagued Manipur.

The paragraph in question from last year's verdict had mandated the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list promptly, ideally within a span of four weeks from the receipt of the order.