BREAKING | Nationwide Cellular Outage Hits US: AT&T, Verizon And T-Mobile Users Struggle With Signal Loss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) AT&T, one of the major telecommunications providers in the United States, experienced a significant network outage on Thursday morning, leaving a multitude of customers unable to make calls, send texts, or access the internet. Concurrently, Verizon and T-Mobile users also reported some disruptions in their networks.

Despite more than 31,000 AT&T customers reporting outages on the DownDetector digital-service tracking site, the company has not officially acknowledged the network disruption, and the outage reports persisted throughout the morning.

As reported on the DownDetector website, AT&T witnessed a surge in outage reports, with over 31,000 customer complaints. Although there was a slight decline from the peak at 4 am ET, the number of reports surged again during the 6 am ET hour.

While AT&T has been actively responding to customer complaints online, the company has yet to provide an official statement acknowledging the widespread network outage. This incident follows a series of sporadic outages, including a temporary 911 service disruption in parts of the southeastern United States over the past few days.

Verizon and T-Mobile, two other major carriers, also faced network issues with around 1,000 outages reported by their customers on Thursday morning, as indicated by the DownDetector website. However, neither Verizon nor T-Mobile has issued official statements addressing the reported disruptions. The extent of the impact on users and the underlying causes of the service disruption remain unclear at this time.

The DownDetector website, which tracks real-time status information for various services globally, highlighted the widespread nature of the outage, affecting users across different regions. With no immediate response from AT&T regarding the outage, customers are left in the dark about the reasons behind the network disruption and the potential timeline for resolution.