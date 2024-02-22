Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Shikara Ride With Family In Srinagar's Dal Lake; Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar, recently delighted fans as a video of their Shikara ride on Srinagar's picturesque Dal Lake went viral. The serene waterways of Dal Lake provided a scenic backdrop as the Tendulkar family enjoyed the traditional Kashmiri boat ride, known as a Shikara.

The video captured the iconic cricketer's leisurely moments, showcasing a more relaxed and personal side of the sports icon. Shared widely across social media platforms, the video resonated with fans, drawing admiration for Sachin Tendulkar's choice to explore the cultural and natural beauty of Srinagar with his family.

Also read:

Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia

The viral clip not only offered a glimpse into the Tendulkar family's vacation but also served as a reminder of the enduring charm of Kashmir's enchanting landscapes.

On Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar enthusiastically participated in lively gully cricket matches with locals against the stunning backdrop of Gulmarg during his first-ever trip to Kashmir.

Additionally, Tendulkar made a poignant visit to the Aman Setu bridge, symbolizing the last frontier on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Spending an hour at the site, Tendulkar engaged in meaningful conversations with soldiers stationed at the Kaman Post, adjacent to the Aman Setu bridge, according to officials.

The Indian cricket legend also toured a local bat factory where he fondly recalled his first Kashmir willow bat, a cherished gift from his sister, emphasizing the profound personal bonds nurtured through cricket. His excursion to the MJ Sports Bat Factory highlighted Kashmir's storied cricketing legacy and the enduring allure of classic cricket gear.

"The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai! P.S.: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?" Sachin wrote on Instagram.

"We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, told news agency PTI. "He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow. We requested him to lend his voice in support of the local bats," Parray said, adding the batting maestro promised to support the Kashmir willow bats.

While embarking on his Kashmir trip, Tendulkar received a delightful surprise from his fellow passengers as he boarded the flight. In a viral video, they expressed their admiration for the cricket icon through spirited chants of "Sachin, Sachin!" in a heartwarming demonstration of affection.

Also read:

IPL 2024 opening match to be played between CSK vs RCB on March 22; full schedule here