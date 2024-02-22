               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED: Kareena Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan; Celebs Elevate Style Game


2/22/2024 2:00:26 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their outfits

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated the birthday of their younger son Jeh Ali Khan

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra was spotted in a white t-shirt and black pants carrying a Louis Vuitton bag at Mumbai airport

Karishma Tanna

Actress Karishma Tanna was spotted in Black gym wear at Bandra

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff was spotted at Kalina airport in a white and black ensemble as he returned from Goa post the wedding of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in a black leather jacket and blue denims and cool black shades

Sohail Khan

Salman Khan's brother actor Sohail Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in a blue t-shirt and grey pants

