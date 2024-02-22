'Out Of This World': T20 World Cup 2024 Teaser Feat. Gill, Afridi, De Kock, Pollard & More Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In what has sparked massive excitement among cricket fans, the ICC on Thursday released a unique teaser of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 featuring the likes of Indian stars Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, South African legend Quinton de Kock, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, West Indies' Kieron Pollard and more. The mega event, slated to be played in the Unites States of America (USA) and West Indies, is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 29.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the tournament.

The T20 World Cup 2024 teaser opens with an American man gazing up at the sky in astonishment, followed by scenes of people playing cricket on the beaches of the West Indies, where they are startled by meteor-like objects streaking across the sky.

A young West Indian rushes to inform his father about the celestial spectacle while another individual scrolls through reels on his phone. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and batting star Shubman Gill express amazement at the phenomenon in the sky, captured on the phones of West Indian cricket fans.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi appears on the phones of the West Indian fans, asking if they can see what's happening. An American man in a swimming pool and a taxi driver are equally astonished by the celestial display, with the taxi driver's cab being struck by an object falling from the sky.

In another scene, West Indies legend Kieron Pollard is surprised by something falling into a pool. The taxi driver inspects the dent caused by the falling object on his cab and then witnesses exciting cricketing action on a giant screen.

A cricket ball smashed by a batter travels beyond earthly bounds, leaving fans in awe. The teaser unveils the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 logo and announces the event dates: June 1-29, with the tagline "Out of this world."

The teaser concludes with the taxi driver inviting viewers to witness the T20 World Cup, while an Indian and Pakistani fan share a smile in the back seat.

Ten out of the 20 participating teams are set to kick off their first matches in the USA during the 29-day tournament. Among these matches, 16 will unfold in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York, while the highly anticipated showdown between India and Pakistan is slated to take place at the newly established Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9.

A total of 41 matches will unfold in the Caribbean, spanning six distinct islands. The semi-final rounds are scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, while the ultimate title clash is earmarked for Barbados on June 29.

The inaugural match of the tournament is scheduled for June 1, with co-hosts USA squaring off against their neighbors Canada. The West Indies, another host nation, will face Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

The tournament is divided into four groups, each comprising five teams. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight phase, leading to the knockout semi-finals and final.

In Group A, co-hosts USA will be joined by their arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Also competing in this group are Canada, making their debut appearance in the event, along with the European side Ireland.

Group B features the previous two champions of the Men's T20 World Cup, England and Australia. Both teams will face off against Namibia, Scotland, and Oman in the group stage.

Group C includes the West Indies, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. Group D comprises South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal, who will compete against each other in the group matches.

Full fixtures for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Sat, 1 June 2024 - USA v CANADA, Dallas

Sun, 2 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Guyana

Sun, 2 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v OMAN, Barbados

Mon, 3 June 2024 - SL v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Mon, 3 June 2024 - AFGHANISTAN v UGANDA, Guyana

Tue, 4 June 2024 - ENGLAND v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Tue, 4 June 2024 - NETHERLANDS v NEPAL, Dallas

Wed, 5 June 2024 - INDIA v IRELAND, New York

Wed, 5 June 2024 - PAPUA NEW GUINEA v UGANDA, Guyana

Wed, 5 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v OMAN, Barbados

Thur, 6 June 2024 - USA v PAKISTAN, Dallas

Thur, 6 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v SCOTLAND, Barbados

Fri, 7 June 2024 - CANADA v IRELAND, New York

Fri, 7 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v AFGHANISTAN, Guyana

Fri, 7 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v BANGLADESH, Dallas

Sat, 8 June 2024 - NETHERLANDS v SOUTH AFRICA, New York

Sat, 8 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, Barbados

Sat, 8 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v UGANDA, Guyana

Sun, 9 June 2024 - INDIA v PAKISTAN, New York

Sun, 9 June 2024 - OMAN v SCOTLAND, Antigua

Mon, 10 June 2024 - SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 - PAKISTAN v CANADA, New York

Tue, 11 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v NEPAL, Florida

Tue, 11 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v NAMIBIA, Antigua

Wed, 12 June 2024 - USA v INDIA, New York

Wed, 12 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v NEW ZEALAND, Trinidad

Thur, 13 June 2024 - ENGLAND v OMAN, Antigua

Thur, 13 June 2024 - BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent

Thur, 13 June 2024 - AFGHANISTAN v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Fri, 14 June 2024 - USA v IRELAND, Florida

Fri, 14 June 2024 - SOUTH AFRICA v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Fri, 14 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v UGANDA, Trinidad

Sat, 15 June 2024 - INDIA v CANADA, Florida

Sat, 15 June 2024 - NAMIBIA v ENGLAND, Antigua

Sat, 15 June 2024 - AUSTRALIA v SCOTLAND, St. Lucia

Sun, 16 June 2024 - PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida

Sun, 16 June 2024 - BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent

Sun, 16 June 2024 - SRI LANKA v NETHERLANDS, St. Lucia

Mon, 17 June 2024 - NEW ZEALAND v PAPUA NEW GUINEA, Trinidad

Mon, 17 June 2024 - WEST INDIES v AFGHANISTAN, St. Lucia

Wed, 19 June 2024 - A2 v D1, Antigua

Wed, 19 June 2024 - B1 v C2, St. Lucia

Thur, 20 June 2024 - C1 v A1, Barbados

Thur, 20 June 2024 - B2 v D2, Antigua

Fri, 21 June 2024 - B1 v D1, St. Lucia

Fri, 21 June 2024 - A2 v C2, Barbados

Sat, 22 June 2024 - A1 v D2, Antigua

Sat, 22 June 2024 - C1 v B2, St. Vincent

Sun, 23 June 2024 - A2 v B1, Barbados

Sun, 23 June 2024 - C2 v D1, Antigua

Mon, 24 June 2024 - B2 v A1, St. Lucia

Mon, 24 June 2024 - C1 v D2, St. Vincent

Wed, 26 June 2024 - Semi 1, Trinidad and Tobago (reserve day 27 June)

Thur, 27 June 2024 - Semi 2, Guyana (reserve day 28 June)

Sat, 29 June 2024 - Final, Barbados