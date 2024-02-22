Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd's Compassionate Extension: Elevating Dignity In The Final Journey

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi (India), February 22: In a monumental stride towards community welfare, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) has recently broadened its horizons in Odisha, transcending its emergency healthcare services. Partnering with the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in Sundergarh district, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited is now pioneering the provision and operation of Mahaprayan Vehicles, dedicated to ensuring dignified transit for the deceased in economically disadvantaged families.

For more than a decade, Ziqitza has stood at the forefront of emergency healthcare in Odisha, notably operating the 108 Ambulance service. Leveraging this wealth of experience, the organization has seamlessly transitioned into a new dimension, managing 15 Mahaprayan vehicles within Sundergarh district. These specialized vehicles, designed for the purpose of transporting deceased individuals to their native areas, have already fulfilled this somber duty for 175 families in the past month alone.

The Mahaprayan Yojana, initiated by the government in August 2016, has been a beacon of solace for grieving families, offering free hearse services across all 30 districts of Odisha. The recent collaboration between the District Mineral Fund in Sundergarh district and Ziqitza seeks to further amplify the efficiency and dignity of this essential service, particularly focusing on Sundergarh District. Drawing upon ZHL's extensive experience in managing emergency healthcare situations and its state-of-the-art infrastructure, this partnership solidifies the organization as a valuable ally in ensuring the dignified transportation of the deceased.

Mr. Naresh Jain, Director & Co-Founder at Ziqitza Healthcare, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "We are happy to be associated with the Government of Odisha in this project. We understand and value the dignified transportation of the dead body. Our experience in the emergency service verticals and state-of-the-art infrastructure is helping us to give our best."

The partnership with DMF Sundergarh district signifies a broader commitment by Ziqitza Limited to address the holistic healthcare needs of the community. In the final journey of individuals, regardless of their economic circumstances, Ziqitza is dedicated to upholding dignity and respect.

The operation of Mahaprayan vehicles by Ziqitza Health Care Ltd in Sundergarh district marks a significant milestone, showcasing the organization's dedication to social responsibility and its ability to adapt its expertise to diverse healthcare challenges. These specialized vehicles are equipped not only with the necessary facilities for the respectful transportation of the deceased but also with the compassion and professionalism that Ziqitza Healthcare has become synonymous with over the years.

This initiative is aligned with the overarching goals of the Mahaprayan Yojana, which seeks to provide a humane and compassionate response to the critical need for hearse services. By collaborating with Ziqitza, the government is leveraging the organization's extensive experience and infrastructure, ensuring that even in the most challenging times, the dignity and respect of every individual are upheld. Ziqitza Rajasthan supports team odisha for its new services.

As Ziqitza continues to navigate the delicate intersection of emergency healthcare and end-of-life services, this partnership underscores a broader commitment to community welfare. It highlights the organization's versatility, seamlessly transitioning from emergency response to a service that caters to the profound emotional and cultural needs of families in their moments of grief.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd's extension into Mahaprayan services in collaboration with DMF Sundergarh district is a testament to the organization's unwavering commitment to community welfare. By ensuring the dignified transit of the deceased, Ziqitza Limited is contributing to the broader vision of holistic healthcare, where compassion and respect accompany individuals even in their final journey. This initiative not only reflects Ziqitza's adaptability and expertise but also signifies a compassionate stride towards addressing the comprehensive healthcare needs of the community.



