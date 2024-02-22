How To Handle A Wet Iphone? Note These Points

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) By heeding Apple's updated guidance, iPhone users can effectively address liquid exposure incidents without risking further damage to their devices.



Apple has debunked a common myth about the best method to dry out wet devices. Contrary to popular belief, Apple advises against placing wet iPhones in uncooked rice for drying.

Despite its widespread use, the company warns that this technique of using uncooked rice to dry out wet iPhones can potentially damage the device.

Instead, Apple recommends a different approach to salvage phones that have come into contact with liquid.

When an iPhone displays a 'Liquid Detected' warning on the screen, Apple advises against attempting to charge the device until both the phone and charging cable are completely dry.

Charging while wet can lead to corrosion of the connector pins and permanent damage.

Apple recommends gently tapping the phone against the hand with the charging port facing down to allow excess liquid to drain.

Subsequently, users should leave the iPhone in a dry area with airflow for at least 30 minutes.

Upon reconnecting the device to a power adapter, an alert will indicate if any liquid remains within the phone. Apple says complete drying may take up to 24 hours.

To prevent further damage, users are advised to refrain from using external heat sources or compressed air to dry the iPhone.



Inserting cotton swabs or other objects into the connector port is discouraged.