Telangana CM Warns Officials Over Power Outages

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned officials of strict action for any power outages in the state.

Stating that the government is supplying adequate power to meet the energy demand, he made it clear that no official power cuts will be imposed by the government.

The Chief Minister claimed that the electricity supply has already been increased in the state when compared to the past and expressed his anger at the officials of the Energy Department over power outages in many places recently.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the CM was displeased over some officials neglecting their duties.

Revanth Reddy said that it has come to his notice that some people are conspiring to bring bad name to the government by spreading misinformation on power supply. He asked the officials of the Energy Department to counter the misinformation campaign on power cuts.

The Chief Minister grilled the officials about the ongoing campaign on power cuts before reviewing the 'Gruha Jyoti' and 'Rs.500 cooking gas cylinder supply' schemes at the Secretariat.

TRANSCO and GENCO CMD Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi told the CM that power supply has increased in the last two months compared to the corresponding period last year. He said the power supply was interrupted for some time in the limits of three sub-stations in the state recently.

When the CM asked about the reasons for power cuts, officials informed that the DEs are supposed to monitor the load fluctuations in the sub-stations properly and the problem arose due to their failure to do so.

The Chief Minister ordered strict action against the officials and staff who discharged their duties carelessly.

He warned that he gathered information about some of the field level staff, who were appointed during the previous government, deliberately imposing power cuts to bring bad name to the government.

The officials have been asked to investigate the reasons behind power cuts if the supply is interrupted for more than 5 minutes anywhere in the state. Action should be taken against anyone who deliberately caused the power cuts, except for technical and natural reasons.

The government has taken all measures to provide adequate power supply to meet the growing energy demand in the state. An action plan has already been prepared to supply power during the peak season of February, March, and April when the demand for electricity will be high.

According to officials, 264.95 million units of electricity was supplied per day from February 1 to and 13 this year. Last year, the power supply during the same period was only 242.44 million units. In January last year, 230.54 million units of power was supplied. This year, it was more than 243.12 million units in January.