Rajasthan: SUV Rams Into Procession After Driver Suffers Heart Attack; Dies

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) An SUV rammed into a procession being taken out to celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Thursday after its driver suffered a heart attack and died.

The SUV collided with carts parked on the street and crushed four pedestrians, of which the condition of two is state to be critical.

The incident took place at Degana in Nagaur at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The video of the accident has also surfaced on social media, in which the SUV could be seen crushing people.

The procession was taken out by the Jangid community members to mark Vishwakarma Jayanti. The driver of the SUV, Ishaq Khan (60), suffered a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the procession.

The two critically injured persons -- Hariram (78) and Devkaran (65) -- were referred to a hospital in Ajmer, while two others -- Megharam (62) and Shivraj (29) -- were discharged after treatment.

Condoling the tragic incident, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said in a tweet,“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of civilian injuries in a road accident during the procession taken out on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti in Degana.

"I pray to the Lord for the peace of the departed soul and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the family members have the strength to bear this shock. Om Shanti!"