Homelessness In São Paulo Skyrockets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From December 2021 to December 2023, São Paulo's streets saw a dramatic rise in homelessness, with numbers escalating from 3,842 to 64,818.



This finding, from a Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) stud , underscores a deepening crisis.



However, due to not updating its data, São Paulo lost out on $7 million in federal funds in 2023.



This gap between the city's reported and actual homeless populations points to significant data management issues.



The UFMG research, contrasting with the city's 2021 count of 31,884 homeless individuals, reveals a vast underestimation.







São Paulo's data updating rate was the lowest among Brazilian capitals, highlighting a broader issue of administrative inefficiency.



The state's overall homelessness also saw a sharp increase, from 5,257 in 2012 to 106,857 in 2023, indicating a worsening situation beyond the city limits.



In response, the Municipal Secretariat of Assistance and Social Development (SMADS) criticized the study's reliance on self-reported CadÚnico data.



They argued that their census involving over 200 field workers provides a more accurate picture.



SMADS took pride in São Paulo's comprehensive support network, the largest in Latin America, offering over 25,000 shelter spaces.



This initiative aims to guide homeless individuals towards self-reliance, with 379 services dedicated to this purpose.



In 2023, nearly 10,000 people found more stable living conditions through the city's programs.



This effort highlights São Paulo's commitment to combating homelessness, showcasing the importance of targeted support and the impact of data accuracy on securing necessary funds.

MENAFN22022024007421016031ID1107887263