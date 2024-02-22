Bahia Shines In Copa Do Brasil Kickoff

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bahia clinched a spot in the Copa do Brasil's next round with a 4-0 win over Moto Club on Wednesday.



Goals from Óscar Estupiñán, Jean Lucas, Cauly, and Rafael Ratão at Nhozinho Santos stadium in São Luís led the charge.



The game began with Bahia's attack gaining momentum, culminating in Estupiñán's penalty goal.



This followed Cauly being fouled in the box, a move initiated by Estupiñán's head from an Everton Ribeiro pass.



In the second half, Jean Lucas netted thanks to Cauly, who later scored through an impressive solo play, assisted by Everton Ribeiro.



Near the match's end, Ademir missed a penalty, but Biel later assisted Ratão, rounding off the victory.







Bahia's focus now turns to the Campeonato Baiano, aiming to recover from a recent defeat. They play Juazeirense on Sunday.

Player Performances:







The goalie had little to do, facing few challenges.



Effective in both defense and attack on the right.



Saw limited defensive action due to Bahia's attacking pressure.



Cuesta linked up well in attack without much defensive demand.



Excelled in left-sided play and set pieces, with minimal defensive tasks.



Key in winning back the ball in attacking areas.



Scored with a long-range effort and was pivotal in the attack.



Maintained midfield control after coming on in the second half.



Everton Ribeiro's pass led to the penalty and he provided an assist for Cauly.



Accurate passing led to a crucial foul and solid defense.



Cauly's dribbling and speed earned a penalty and he scored a standout goal.



Ademir was fouled for a penalty but missed his shot.



Added strength in the attack but did not score.



Made a late-game impact with a key assist.



Estupiñán scored from a penalty and played a part in another.

Ratão scored late, capping off the game's scoring.



The coach's strategy to field a physically strong team paid dividends, enabling Bahia to dominate and secure a decisive win.This victory is crucial as it boosts morale and momentum as Bahia advances in the Copa do Brasil and prepares for upcoming league matches.