Alert In Rio Over Dangerous Scorpion Outbreak

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Armação dos Búzios, a city in Rio de Janeiro, is on high alert due to an outbreak of yellow scorpions.
The Instituto Vital Brazil (IVB) captured around 200 of these venomous creatures early this month.
These scorpions, known for being the most hazardous in Brazil , pose a significant threat.
The IVB has included these scorpions in its research collection. They are now crucial for venom extraction studies.
This initiative supports the development of antivenoms and the scientific understanding of scorpions.
Starting this month, the IVB provided Búzios officials with specialized training. They introduced methods for safely handling and transporting the scorpions.
This effort aims to protect residents and gather important research specimens.
Recent data from the IVB shows an alarming number of scorpion and spider incidents in Rio de Janeiro.
The statistics from the past three years reveal over 1,200 cases annually, making these creatures a major concern for public health.
Scorpion and spider encounters represent more than half of the venomous animal incidents in the state.
Búzios experienced a notable spike in scorpion incidents in 2019, highlighting the ongoing risk.
Environmental surveillance in Búzios identified several neighborhoods with high scorpion activity. Despite this, there have been no attacks reported this year.
In short, this situation underscores the importance of proactive measures and public awareness to prevent future incidents.
