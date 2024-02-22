Brazil’S 2,000 Soldier Deployment Boosts Fight Against Border Crime

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and Paraguay have teamed up in Operation Ágata Fronteira Oeste II, targeting nearly 130 million reais in illicit activities.



Launched 90 days ago in early February, this campaign aims to curb transnational and environmental offenses through May 3.



The initiative has already shown impressive outcomes, confiscating vast sums of illegal assets.



Since January 29, both nations have been active in Operation Basalto, focusing on the border area stretching from Porto Murtinho (MS) to Foz do Iguaçu (PR).









Paraguay's Operation Basalto seized 525 tons of marijuana , capturing 24 suspects, combating drug operations effectively.















This collaboration has dealt a 75 million reais blow to criminal networks.



Coordination between Brazil's and Paraguay's military ensures aligned efforts. Meetings have fine-tuned the strategy, emphasizing shared goals and operational tactics.



As the operation proceeds until May 3, around 2,000 Brazilian soldiers are engaging in widespread, coordinated actions with various security and inspection agencies.



This integrated approach involves multiple sectors, aiming to fortify border security and disrupt criminal enterprises.



Key strategies include bolstering checkpoints and patrols and enhancing both nations' defenses against illegal activities.



in addition, a dedicated hotline encourages public reporting, emphasizing community involvement in this critical mission.



Operation Ágata Fronteira Oeste II's primary goal is to safeguard border communities from the dangers of transnational crime.



In short, feedback from 1,400 residents across MT, MS, and PR indicates strong support for this mission, reflecting positively on the joint efforts to ensure regional safety and security.

MENAFN22022024007421016031ID1107887259