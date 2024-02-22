São Paulo Announces Plan To Convert 11% Of City Into Green Spaces

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo City Hall is transforming 11% of its urban landscape into green spaces.



This effort targets 32 private properties for park and conservation development, promising fair compensation to owners.



The targeted areas, mostly on the outskirts like Cantareira and Parelheiros, include some central locations such as Casa Verde and Mooca.



The city plans to invest around R$750 ($150) million, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) revealed, though the completion timeline remains open.



This ambitious project will cover about 15,600 hectares, spreading green across the city's diverse regions.



It will not only expand existing parks like Linear Aristocrat and Morro Grande but also establish new urban and conservation areas.







These lands, already earmarked for environmental protection, play a crucial role in São Paulo's ecosystem, housing native vegetation and fostering biodiversity.



Mayor Nunes outlined the process: issuing decrees, evaluating properties, and either transferring ownership or resolving disputes in court.



This move is set to increase São Paulo 's green public areas to 26% of its territory, creating a legacy of sustainability.



Secretary Rodrigo Ravena emphasized the action's significance against climate change, aiming to preserve and enhance the city's 54% vegetation coverage.



However, this initiative aligns with the 2014 Master Plan and its recent updates, integrating new areas for park development.



Among these, the Municipal Park Cavas de Ouro stands out, marking a historical mining site.



The Master Plan introduces mechanisms like the Municipal Park Fund to support these green endeavors, awaiting further regulatory action.









In addition, São Paulo's parks show dedication to green urbanism, combating climate change, and enhancing residents' well-being.









See the list of parks and conservation areas below:

- Alto da Mooca Park - Fr. Benedito M. Cardoso: 9 hectares, under Mooca sub-prefecture



- Aristocrat Linear Park (expansion): 1 hectare, under the Capela do Socorro sub-prefecture



- Billings Park - Santa Mônica Club: 16 hectares, under the Capela do Socorro sub-prefecture



- Borda da Cantareira Park - Engordador: 119 hectares, under Jaçanã/Tremembé sub-prefecture



- Borda da Cantareira Park - Santa Maria: 445 hectares, under Jaçanã/Tremembé sub-prefecture



- Borda da Cantareira Park - Itaguaçu-Bispo: 173 hectares, under Casa Verde/Cachoeirinha sub-prefecture



- Borda da Cantareira Park - Bananal-Canivete: 114 hectares, under Freguesia do Ó/Brasilândia sub-prefecture



- Borda da Cantareira Park - Tremembé - Fonte Gioconda: 54 hectares, under Jaçanã/Tremembé sub-prefecture



- Borda da Cantareira Park - Parada de Taipas: 153 hectares, under Pirituba/Jaraguá sub-prefecture



- Borda da Cantareira Park - Barrocada: 188 hectares, under Jaçanã/Tremembé sub-prefecture



- Borda da Serra do Mar Park: 6,428 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Borda da Serra do Mar Park - Núcleo Sítio Curucutu: 57 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Casa Verde Park - Clube Matarazzo: 2 hectares, under Casa Verde/Cachoeirinha sub-prefecture



- Cavas de Ouro Park: 29 hectares, under Peru's sub-prefecture



- Cratera de Colônia Park (expansion): 3,293 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Embu Mirim Park: 181 hectares, under M ́Boi Mirim sub-prefecture



- Gramado Park: 1,544 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Guavirituba Park: 12 hectares, under M ́Boi Mirim sub-prefecture



- Jaceguava Park (expansion): 15 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Mananciais Paulistanos Park - Araguava: 228 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Mananciais Paulistanos Park - Billings: 109 hectares, under Capela do Socorro sub-prefecture



- Mananciais Paulistanos Park - Fazenda Castanheiras: 426 hectares, under the Capela do Socorro sub-prefecture



- Mananciais Paulistanos Park - Itaim Viterbo: 278 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Mananciais Paulistanos Park - Paiol-Jusa: 1,103 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Mananciais Paulistanos Park - Paulo Guilguer: 145 hectares, under the Capela do Socorro sub-prefecture



- Mananciais Paulistanos Park - Ribeirão Bororé: 461 hectares, under the Capela do Socorro sub-prefecture



- Morro Grande Park (expansion): 13 hectares, under Freguesia do Ó/Brasilândia sub-prefecture



- Nascentes do Ribeirão Colônia Park - Sítio Irma: 17 hectares, under Parelheiros sub-prefecture



- Pico do Votussununga Park - Morro do Cruzeiro: 183 hectares, under São Mateus sub-prefecture



- Riviera Paulista Park: 387 hectares, under M ́Boi Mirim sub-prefecture



- RVS Anhanguera Park (expansion): 309 hectares, under Peru's sub-prefecture



- Varginha Park (expansion): 39 hectares, under the Capela do Socorro sub-prefecture

