Today’S Sports Highlights: Matches To Watch And Where

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday brings excitement with matches from the Recopa Sul-Americana, Copa do Brasil, and Europa League taking center stage.



In Ecuador , Fluminense faces LDU in the first match of the Recopa Sul-Americana, eyeing its inaugural title in the competition.



For the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians kick off against Cianorte.



Thanks to the competition's rules, Corinthians only needs a draw to advance, benefiting from its higher ranking.



In Europe, the knockout stages of the Europa League and Conference League stir the football scene.





Where to Catch Today's Matches Live; Schedule Included

Recopa Sul-Americana



- 9:30 PM - LDU vs. Fluminense on ESPN and Star+



Copa do Brasil



- 8:00 PM - Cianorte vs. Corinthians on Prime Video

- 8:00 PM - Águia de Marabá vs. Coritiba on SporTV and Premiere



Europa League



- 2:45 PM - Rennes vs. Milan on Star+

- 2:45 PM - Freiburg vs. Lens on Star+

- 2:45 PM - Toulouse vs. Benfica on Star+

- 2:45 PM - Qarabag Agdam vs. Braga on Star+

- 5:00 PM - Roma vs. Feyenoord on ESPN and Star+

- 5:00 PM - Sporting vs. Young Boys on Star+

- 5:00 PM - Sparta Praha vs. Galatasaray on Star+

- 5:00 PM - Olympique de Marseille vs. Shakhtar Donetsk on ESPN 2 and Star+

- 5:00 PM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union St. Gilloise on Star+



Conference League



- 2:45 PM - Ludogorets vs. Servette FC on Star+

- 2:45 PM - Dinamo Zagreb vs. Real Betis on ESPN 2 and Star+

- 2:45 PM - Bodo Glimt vs. Ajax on Star+

- 5:00 PM - Ferencvaros vs. Olympiacos on Star+

- 5:00 PM - Legia Warszawa vs. Molde on Star+

- 5:00 PM - Slovan Bratislava vs. Sturm Graz on Star+



Copa Libertadores



- 7:00 PM - Sportivo Trinidense vs. El Nacional on ESPN and Star+

- 9:30 PM - Godoy Cruz vs. Colo Colo on Paramount+



Italian Championship



- 4:45 PM - Torino vs. Lazio on Star+



Copa do Nordeste



- 7:00 PM - Botafogo-PB vs. Altos-PI on DAZN and Nosso Futebol



Women's Gold Cup



- 12:15 AM - Brazil (F) vs. Puerto Rico (F) on Star+



AFC Champions League



- 1:00 PM - Al-Ittihad vs. Navbahor on Star+

- 3:00 PM - Al-Hilal vs. Sepahan on Star+

Viewing Options for Today's Matches

Prime Video



- 8:00 PM - Cianorte vs. Corinthians, Copa do Brasil



Star+



Features a comprehensive lineup including Europa League, Conference League, Libertadores, Italian Championship, Women's Gold Cup, and AFC Champions League matches.



DAZN



- 7:00 PM - Botafogo-PB vs. Altos-PI, Copa do Nordeste



Paramount



- 9:30 PM - Godoy Cruz vs. Colo Colo, Libertadores



Mainstream Brazilian channels like Globo, SBT, Record, and Band do not have any matches scheduled for broadcast this Thursday, focusing the sports action on cable and online platforms.



