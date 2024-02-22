Trial Accuses Ex-Honduran Leader Of Aiding Narcotraffickers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The New York trial of Juan Orlando Hernández, former President of Honduras, begins with grave charges.
U.S. prosecutors allege Hernández protected drug traffickers using his country's forces for personal gain.
"He sent vast amounts of cocaine to the U.S. ," claims prosecutor David Robles, highlighting the abuse of power for financial rewards.
Despite the defense's rejection of these claims, evidence is set to be presented.
The trial, which initiated jury selection this Tuesday, will decide Hernández's fate following his 2022 arrest and subsequent extradition request by Washington.
Accused of facilitating the trafficking of cocaine from Colombia during his 2014–2022 presidency, Hernández's arrest marked a significant turn just weeks after leaving office.
President Xiomara Castro's silence contrasts with Manuel Zelaya's active refutation of accusations on social media.
Anonymous witness, dubbed "accountant," claims Hernández protected drug lord Fuentes, aiding US-bound drug smuggling.
This accusation ties Hernández to a network involving the Sinaloa cartel, purportedly assisting in drug trafficking with the collusion of Honduran authorities.
The trial stirs attention in Honduras, where violence and poverty prevail.
Early protests outside the New York courthouse called for Hernández's conviction, reflecting the trial's broader significance.
Juan Antonio Tony Hernández's life sentence, linked to the ex-president, highlights the trial's significance in fighting transnational crime and corruption.
