(MENAFN- Mid-East) Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Schmid as the new Complex General Manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Arabian Park Dubai – Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Dubai – Edge by Rotana. In this role, he will lead the team and drive business for the 730 rooms and 9 F&B outlets.

Hailing from Austria, Schmid's journey in the international hospitality industry began in the Middle East, where he served as the Assistant Food & Beverage Manager at the prestigious Sheraton Deira. With over two decades of experience in hospitality and commercials, he brings a wealth of expertise to his role, providing strategic vision to flagship Hilton properties across China and the Middle East. During his tenure with Hilton, he has held key positions and cluster roles, including Director of Operations and General Manager positions.

Prior to this, Schmid served as the General Manager of Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai. In this role, he successfully led his team and business strategy, maintaining the highest standards of industry protocols and ensuring guest and employee satisfaction. His proactive communication approach fostered brand loyalty, resulting in impressive revenue growth during his tenure.

An international hotelier, with a strong background in hospitality, food & beverage, business acumen and robust communication skills, Schmid is poised to elevate the hospitality and dining experience at Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex. He advocates innovation and strives to achieve great heights keeping the company's mission, values, and strategy in mind.

Stefan Schmid, Complex General Manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Arabian Park Dubai – Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Dubai – Edge by Rotana says,“I am thrilled to join the team at Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex and to have the opportunity to further enhance the hotel's strategy to ensure an exceptional guest experience across all aspects of the operations. This includes not only enhancing the culinary offerings but also elevating the hotel's service standards, enriching facilities, and creating memorable experiences for guests. I am committed to leading our team towards achieving these goals and solidifying Al Jaddaf Rotana's position as a leading hospitality destination in the region.”

Returning to the Middle East after his successful tenure in China, Mr. Schmid commented,“The Middle East holds a special place in my heart, and I am excited to be back in this vibrant region.”

As Complex General Manager, Schmid will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations at the complex which comprises three exceptional hotels – Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite, Arabian Park Dubai, and Park Apartments Dubai – offering a combined 730 rooms and 9 dining options, all featuring contemporary luxury, stylish decor, and cutting-edge amenities, while the diverse dining choices cater to various global palates in addition to Professional Football Pitch, Top Spin tennis academy with 6 tennis courts and 10 paddle courts.

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel:

Located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel offers guests luxury, convenience and outstanding leisure, dining and meeting facilities. With 318 modern rooms and luxurious suites, all elegantly furnished with pool or city views, spacious living areas and kitchenettes, the hotel is ideal for business and leisure travellers, including families visiting the city. Your business and leisure needs are met with the hotel's extensive facilities including 6 meetings rooms, a Bodyline Fitness & Wellness Club with a gym, outdoor swimming pool as well as sauna and massage rooms.

About Arabian Park Dubai:

Arabian Park is an Edge by Rotana-managed hotel located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, offering guests convenience, leisure, and meeting facilities.

The three-star hotel is adjacent to the five-star luxurious Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai and close to the upscale Culture Village, as well as major malls and attractions including Dubai Festival City, Dubai Frame and Dubai Mall as well as being located just ten minutes by road from both Dubai International Airport and Dubai International Financial Centre.

About Park Apartments:

Park Apartments Dubai by Edge is a luxurious Rotana Hotel strategically situated in Dubai's thriving Al Jaddaf neighborhood. Boasting proximity to major business hubs, renowned attractions like Wafi Mall, Dubai Festival City, and cultural sites, this haven is a mere 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport. The iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the captivating Dubai Opera House are within easy reach. With its central location, major roads, and the Dubai Metro just 800 meters away, exploring the city is effortless. This haven features 84 serviced apartments designed to cater to families, couples, and business travelers. Offering modern amenities, these apartments provide the perfect blend of hotel comforts, including complimentary Wi-Fi, housekeeping, tea, coffee, and water, combined with the independence of fully-equipped kitchens. Dining options are abundant with a Coffee House serving light bites and a 24-hour room service menu, ensuring culinary satisfaction day and night.

About Edge by Rotana: Edge by Rotana is the latest brand launched in May 2022 by Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye. Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality while receiving access to the group's extensive network and systems. Through a four-pillared approach, Edge by Rotana ensures performance remains at the forefront while maximising revenue and establishing loyalty.