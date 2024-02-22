Star-Studded Culinary Showcase And Mega-Deals Continue On Day Four Of Gulfood

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Leading global chefs continue largest-ever culinary showcase

Top food futurist provides glimpse into the food we will be eating next

DUBAI – February 22, 2024: The largest ever culinary showcase continued on the fourth day of Gulfood 2024, the largest annual global food and beverage event in the world taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre until February 23rd.

Across the five days of the show, a star-studded line-up of internationally renowned chefs sharing 25 Michelin stars are showcasing traditional cooking methods, elevating authentic ingredients, and revealing the stories behind the world's most beloved dishes in over 90 Masterclasses. Meanwhile at Chef Talks, established and up and coming chefs are giving insights into the dishes that will take the world by storm this year, along with culinary tips and tricks.

Top names participating in the programme include: Chef Alain Passard of L'Arpege, Chef Enrico Cerea of da Vittorio, Chef Joan Roca of El Celler de Can Roca, and Chef Mark Donald of The Glenturret. Home-grown talent includes: Chef Vladimir Mukhin of White Rabbit Krasota in Dubai. This year's theme highlights the union of rich heritage and traditional culinary practices with modern, trendsetting innovative techniques.

Dubai World Cuisine, a series of city-wide dinner collaborations between homegrown chefs and culinary icons from around Europe aimed at shaping the cultural identity of Dubai and helping establish it on the world's culinary map, has already seen successful dinners at six Dubai culinary landmarks – Krasota, Lowe, Takahisa, Armani Ristorante, Folly, and F.R.N.D.S. Grand Cafe. Today sees tie-ups between Michelin-starred chef Akira Back and Pepe Solla, chef and owner at one-Michelin star Casa Solla restaurant, and Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun's, Dubai, and Begona Rodrigo of La Salita in the Valencian capital, a Michelin star recipient and acclaimed vegetable chef.

Tracy Reynolds, Consul-General of Canada in Dubai, commented: 'The UAE is a major market for us and a major hub for the region and beyond. Last year, the UAE exported about USD50 million worth of food products to Canada, while Canada exports almost USD700 million a year to the UAE. In fact, last year Canadian companies accounted for 45% of all foreign direct investment into Dubai. We know that if we come to Gulfood and do business, it goes beyond just the UAE and the Gulf market. They have the ability to develop other markets throughout the region'.

At the Gulfood Inspire Conference meanwhile, leading global food futurologist Dr. Morgaine Gaye took participants through a fascinating look at the F&B trends coming down the track, including a greater focus on sustainability and eco-friendly products, reducing and reusing waste and packaging, growth of locally sourced products, a return to forgotten, heritage local and regional flavours, more hand-crafted products, attention to aesthetics, and many more.

Bandar Akrin, Founder and CEO of Kinza commented: 'We are proud of our participation in Gulfood for the second year in a row. Kenza achieved significant growth over the past year, reaching about 1,000%, with our Cola drink considered the best-selling among our products. During Gulfood 2024, we introduced four new products which are: Pomegranate, Lemon Zero, Cocktails and carbonated water. During the Gulfood exhibition, we have signed partnerships to enter ten new markets, and we are in negotiations with a number of commercial partners to open factories and license manufacturing in further new markets.'

Mohammed Hamad Al Shayea, CEO of Al Watania Poultry stated: 'Al Watania Poultry is considered the largest poultry producing company in the Middle East. Participation in the Gulfood show every year is a priority for us since it provides a world-class platform to meet and communicate with clients. We have met several representatives of significant companies and discussed ways of cooperating and closing transactions. Al Watania Poultry is dedicated to improving regional food security and strengthening industry standards. The company has a varied array of products, including more than 150 food products. All of the products we displayed during our participation in the exhibition were favourably accepted by everyone who had the opportunity to sample them in a dedicated tasting zone within the pavilion.

On this day, February 22, Founding Day, we all come together, leadership and people, to show our pride in our rich history and great legacy, and to renew our commitment to preserving and building on these accomplishments to secure a prosperous future for the next generation. Foundation Day is a time to reflect on our journey and appreciate the lessons we've learned in order to be a light of hope for the future. We confirm our unwavering commitment to supporting the Kingdom's economic development and progress, as well as representing it at global events like Gulfood.'

Martin Camus, VP – Procurement, DNATA USA commented: 'I found Gulfood this year to be a fantastic event, and managed to meet with suppliers from all over the globe. The key trends I've noticed this year is a lot more focus from supplies on consistency and quality, ad also a lot more details about their supply chains and sustainability'.