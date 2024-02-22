(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ares Strategic Mining Inc

2/22/2024 10:08 AM EST

WELL Health Technologies Corp.2/22/2024 10:07 AM ESTBioVaxys Technology Corp2/22/2024 10:01 AM ESTAclara Resources Inc.2/22/2024 9:59 AM ESTTD Asset Management Inc.2/22/2024 9:50 AM ESTMandalay Resources Corporation2/22/2024 9:45 AM ESTVERSES AI Inc.2/22/2024 9:17 AM ESTEro Copper Corp.2/21/2024 10:44 AM ESTWesdome Gold Mines Ltd.2/21/2024 10:12 AM ESTSprott Inc.2/21/2024 10:09 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, February 22, 2024

Stocks in Play

2/22/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Usha Resources Ltd : Provides an update on its on-going field program at the White Willow Lithium Pegmatite Project located 170 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Highlights include; The Company has completed its Phase 3 program at the White Willow Lithium Pegmatite Project. A total of 727 grab samples were collected as part of detailed mapping and prospecting over 10 weeks. The Company has successfully extended the potential strike of the LCT pegmatite trend to approximately >27 km, still open at both ends. The Company intends on drilling newly identified targets from the Phase 3 Program and the 10 existing target pegmatites as part of its maiden drill program in the Spring. Usha Resources Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.05.



Full Press Release:







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks