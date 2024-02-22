               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Major Wireless Outage Spreads Across U.S


2/22/2024 10:12:18 AM

  Baystreet Staf - Thursday, February 22, 2024

    Major Wireless Outage Spreads Across U.S

    A major outage of wireless networks is negatively impacting the U.S. as the three main cellular companies report disruptions to their services.

    Telecommunications firms AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) are each reporting outages that are impacting cities from San Francisco to Chicago and south to Houston, Texas.

    The reason for the massive wireless outages is not immediately clear.

    Law enforcement and fire departments across America are reporting that the outages are impacting people's ability to reach emergency services by dialing“911.”

    Businesses are also reporting disruptions due to the wireless outages that are rolling across the U.S.

    The telecommunications companies say they are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.





