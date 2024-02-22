Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Nineteen leaders of UN agencies call for the international community to "prevent an even worse catastrophe from happening" in Gaza, emphasizing that Palestinian civilians are in grave danger as they have no safe space.

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti land forces and American Task Force Spartan conclude joint drills in Adera field north of the country, said the Chief of the General Staff on Thursday. The drills first launched on February 11.

CAIRO -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mull over ongoing diplomatic efforts to put a prisoner swap between Palestinians and Israeli occupation in place, leading up to a several-week truce.

CAIRO -- The Arab League reiterates its support to Somalia in the face of attacks on its sovereignty and territorial integrity on Thursday, according to a letter handwritten by the Arab League Secretary-General AhmAd Abul-Gheit.

BEIRUT -- Lebanese Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports George Kallas affirm that the activities of "Beirut Capital of Arab Youth 2023", are a main factor in building bridges between generations, civilizations, cultures, and Arab societies throughout the year.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announces that they destroyed seven anti-ship cruise missiles and a drone launched from Houthi-held areas of Yemen. (end)

