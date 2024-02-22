Education Department Cracks Down On Underperforming Teachers In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a crackdown on schools and teachers displaying inadequate performance in matriculation examinations. Notices have been issued to more than 150 school principals, vice principals, and teachers across various districts of the province, seeking explanations for poor results.

Thirteen teachers in Peshawar, including Salahuddin, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Zakaria, Tariq Shah, Shahid Shehzad, Khalid-ur-Rehman, Naveed-ur-Rehman, Fawad Saeed, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Fahim, Muhammad Iqbal, Sufyan Ali Shah, and Ghulam Sarwar Khan, are among those who have received show-cause notices. The teachers have been given seven days to submit explanations, detailing the reasons for students' failure in one or more subjects.

Samiullah Khalil, the Provincial President of the Schools Officers Association, expressed disagreement with the Education Department's decision, emphasizing the need for stakeholders' involvement. Khalil highlighted the lack of training for teachers, asserting that regular training would not only equip teachers to handle challenges effectively but also prepare students. He underscored the importance of consulting all stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive strategy, preventing negative consequences on both teachers and the education system.

Khalil raised concerns about potential increased cheating during exams if teachers feel pressured due to such actions. This, he argued, would harm the education system. Khalil urged the Education Department to collaborate with teachers in devising strategies that would enhance the education system and benefit students.

Last year, after matriculation results, the Education Department announced punitive measures for schools with 20% or less pass rates. Show-cause notices were to be issued, and teaching allowances for poorly performing teachers were to be halted. The directive applied to 707 underperforming schools across the province, including those with zero percent results.