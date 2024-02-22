Azerbaijan Organises Mission For Export To Latvia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A discussion has taken place regarding the possibilities of
increasing the trade of agricultural products, and a mission for
the export of goods to Latvia is being planned in this direction, Azernews reports.
According to the report, a meeting was held with the delegation
led by Normunds Šmits, the deputy minister of agriculture of
Latvia, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan at the Export and
Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO.
During the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev, the executive director of
AZPROMO, provided information about the agency's activities,
mechanisms for promoting exports, including the "Made in
Azerbaijan" brand, and the subsidisation of logistics. It was
mentioned that a mission is being planned to export Azerbaijani
products to Latvia with the aim of exploring and expanding the
opportunities for local exporters to enter the Latvian market.
Additionally, Latvian entrepreneurs have been invited to
participate in the "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibition in May of this
year to ensure the entry of traditional Latvian food products into
the Azerbaijani market.
Normunds Šmits, the deputy minister of agriculture of Latvia,
emphasised the significant demand for Azerbaijani agricultural
products in Latvia and highlighted the necessity of establishing
connections between importers and exporters. The deputy minister
added that collaboration in areas such as the safety, veterinary,
and phytosanitary control of food products would stimulate the
export of Azerbaijani goods to Latvia. In this context, an
agreement has been reached for the exchange of information on
potential export and import products through the networking of
entrepreneurs operating in both countries.
