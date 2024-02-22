Battlefield Situation And Report On F-16 Jets: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to hear reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. There was also a separate report on F-16 fighter jets.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“I received a report on the current operational situation from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The situation in all major sectors, including defensive actions and individual offensive operations, as well as the supply and consumption of ammunition, missiles, drones,” the Head of State said.

Chief Budanov reported to the President on the enemy's plans.

According to Zelensky, the situation in the Avdiivka and Southern directions was discussed in detail at the meeting.

"Avdiivka is a new line of defense, strengthening of the borders, further intentions of the enemy. Krynky - our marines are reliably holding the bridgehead. The enemy only managed to conduct a disinformation operation," the President emphasized.

According to Zelensky, a closed report was presented on all matters related to F-16 aircraft, including the number and timing of the first batch, as well as the preparation of infrastructure and personnel.

The Head of State added that they clarified the schedule for further training of pilots and technicians, as well as the delivery of the next aircraft.

Photo: President's Office