European Parliament's Relevant Committees Approve EUR 50B For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Parliament's relevant committees have approved the Ukraine Facility, a multi-year financial assistance programme for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros.

MEP Viola von Cramon announced this on the social network X , according to Ukrinform.

“European Parliament's foreign committee is united in supporting Ukraine. We just approved the Ukraine Facility, a €50 Billion financial aid for the years to come. On the next week's plenary in Strasbourg, the whole Parliament will once again stand together in solidarity with Ukraine,” she posted.

