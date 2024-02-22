Russians Launch Air Strike On Kurakhove, Nine Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched an air strike on Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, injuring nine civilians.

According to Ukrinform, this was reporte by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On February 22 at 10:10, the Russian army shelled Kurakhove with KAB-250, injuring nine employees - two women and seven men aged 31 to 54.

All the victims were taken to hospital. The wounded were diagnosed with closed head injuries, bruises and concussions.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked 10 regions of Ukraine over the past day, using drones, aircraft, artillery, and mortars.