GCC Chief Congratulates Saudi Leadership On Founding Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi congratulated, Thursday, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, and the Saudi people, on the kingdom's Founding Day.

Al-Budaiwai affirmed in a statement that the historical day showcases Saudi culture and heritage through their many achievements throughout the years.

He praised the work that Saudi Arabia does in underscoring GCC ties, strengthening Arab and Islamic relations, and reinforcing peace and stability regionally and globally.

Al-Budaiwi prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect Saudi Arabia's King and people, wished them further progress and prosperity.

This Thursday marks the Founding Day of Saudi Arabia which took place in the Hijri year 1139 (February 22, 1727 AD) by Imam Mohammad bin Saud. (end)

