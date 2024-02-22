Kuwait PM Receives Heads, Members Of Public Benefit Associations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received Thursday separately at Bayan Palace the president and members of ISSNAD Urban Development Company, Kuwait University Faculty Association, Kuwaiti Society of Lawyers, Kuwait National Integrity Society, and the supreme supervisory committee of the 23rd national conference: "From Kuwait We Start and in Kuwait We End".

His Highness the Prime Minister listened to several issues raised in the local community, commending the constructive ideas and proposals put forward during the meetings by specialists, which are in the best interest of the nation and its citizens. (end)

