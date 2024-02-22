Inflation In Austria Fell To 4.5 Pct In Jan. - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Statistics Austria, Austria's Federal Statistical Office, announced on Thursday that the level of inflation in Austria fell at the beginning of 2024 and reached 4.5 percent in January.

The office said in a statement on Thursday that this decline in inflation is the lowest level since December 2021, noting that the inflation rate in December remained at 5.6 percent.

The authority attributed reasons for this sharp decline were the reductions in household energy and electricity prices in particular, fuel prices have also not risen as sharply as in previous months.

However, there were still significant price increases for restaurants and hotels, averaging 9.1 percent, this made them the most important driver of inflation year-on-year.

Rents also went up by an average of 9.1 percent, the prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks increased by an average of 5.4 percent, slightly less than in December. (end)

