Foreign Ministry Celebrates Nat'l Days

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated National and Liberations Days on Thursday with the presence of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and ministry staff. In a press statement, the Minister wished the dear homeland security, stability and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) onm

