Kuwait's Participation In MIBF Highlights Intellectual Wealth - Omani Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Director of Muscat International Book Fair (MIBF), Ahmad Al-Rawahi, said on Thursday that Kuwaiti publishing houses in MIBF introduced the public to Kuwait's intellectual and cultural wealth.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Rawahi said Kuwait's participation was a valuable opportunity to inform Omani readers and other visitors about the country's latest publications, praising Kuwait's distinguished pavilions and publishing houses that are always keen to participate in all MIBF editions and activities, offering many wonderful books and publications that suit all age groups and interests.

On the Fair, Al-Rawahi said it aims to contribute to enriching the Gulf, Arab, Islamic and international world with useful knowledge in all scientific and cultural fields, noting that so far; some 152 related events were organized by the Fair.

The 28th MIBF kicked off on Wednesday, and would continue until March 2 with the participation of 847 publishing houses from 34 countries. (end)

nfa







MENAFN22022024000071011013ID1107887122