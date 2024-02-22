Kuwait's Nat'l Days Are Saudi's As Well - Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Saudi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud said Thursday that the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day celebrations are a Kuwaiti-Saudi occasion, emphasizing close ties between both nations.

Kuwait's National Day recalls the significant efforts of its founders in establishing the country as a respected state post-independence, earning international recognition and serving as a peace icon through its distinguished relations with nations and international organizations, said the Ambassador in a statement.

On Liberation Day, Kuwaiti citizens remember the sacrifices made during the brutal Iraqi invasion, which resulted in the fall of hundreds of martyrs defending their homeland, and through the grace of Allah, Kuwait swiftly rose up to continue its path of growth and development, becoming an active element in seeking regional and international security and stability, he added.

As for the longstanding brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Prince Sultan underscored the recent visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom last month to strengthen the strategic partnership across political, economic, trade, investment, and cultural spectrums.

The ambassador conveyed sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Al-Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people on the joyous occasions. (end)

