Kuwait FM, Chinese Foreign Official Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Thursday with Director General of the Foreign Ministry's West Asia and North Africa Department Wang Di on the occasion of his official visit and his accompanying delegation to Kuwait.

They discussed the deep-rooted friendly relation between China and Kuwait at all levels and mutual cooperation in the context of existing strategic partnership, as well as joint coordination to serve common interests at various international forums.

During the meeting, they tackled the latest developments at regional and intentional levels, including updates in the Gaza Strip.

Ongoing efforts to end the demarcation of the maritime borders between Kuwait and Iraq were aldo discussed during the meeting. (end)

zhm









MENAFN22022024000071011013ID1107887120