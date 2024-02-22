               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Deputy PM: Strategic Sectors Given Much Heed


2/22/2024 10:05:08 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Al-Mejrin
KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti government attaches much significance to strategic sectors, mainly including civil aviation, Deputy Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah affirmed Thursday.
The minister made the remark to KUNA during his meeting with Directorate General of Civil Aviation board members, adding that that the country's civil aviation development conincides with government plans to develop the capabilities of this vital sector.
The new Terminal 2 of Kuwait Airport counts is given much attention by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, he added. (end)
