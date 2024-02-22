Israeli Occupation Forces Tighten Military Measures After Jerusalem Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces have tightened their military measures in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Bethlehem cities following the shooting carried out on Thursday morning by three Palestinians.

The Palestinian shooting resulted in the killing of a settler and the wounding of eight others, according to Israeli occupation media reports.

Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces continued to close Al-Zaim checkpoint east of the city after the shooting.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces closed Al-Container Street, which separates the city of Bethlehem from the central and northern of West Bank. (end)

