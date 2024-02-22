Israeli Occupation Forces Tighten Military Measures After Jerusalem Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces have tightened their military measures in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Bethlehem cities following the shooting carried out on Thursday morning by three Palestinians.
The Palestinian shooting resulted in the killing of a settler and the wounding of eight others, according to Israeli occupation media reports.
Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces continued to close Al-Zaim checkpoint east of the city after the shooting.
Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces closed Al-Container Street, which separates the city of Bethlehem from the central and northern of West Bank. (end)
nq
MENAFN22022024000071011013ID1107887118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.