Tender To Launch 3D Seismic Survey In Al-Jafr Region Reinvited

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Thursday re-floated tender to install a 3D seismic survey in southern Al-Jafr region aimed to develop the area's oil infrastructure.The tender comes within the Economic Modernization Vision and priority framework to complete work on the Kingdom's oil and gas development project, according to a ministry statement.The ministry called on interested parties to view tender details on its website () and set the last date for submitting the bid documents as of next March 14.Earlier, the ministry invited a tender to build this seismic system in Al-Jafr region on an area of 4,285 km2, with a distance of 12.5 meters between shot points and a depth of 3,000 meters with high quality.