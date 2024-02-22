Goa Woman Remanded To 7-Day Police Custody In Kidnapping Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 22 (IANS) A woman, who was arrested on Wednesday for kidnapping a 2-month-old girl in South Goa, has been sent to seven days police custody, officials said.

Margao Police said that the accused person was produced in a court on Thursday and was remanded to seven days police custody.

The accused was identified as Nataline Almeida (50) from Navelim in South Goa, the police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Santosh Dessai, primary investigation suggests that the accused befriended the mother of the victim, staying outside the railway station and then kidnapped her daughter.

Sources said that Almeida befriended the mother of the child by providing her food for some days and on Monday, allegedly kidnapped the infant.

According to the police, the 35-year-old mother, a native of Mumbai, is a rag-picker and used to stay outside the railway station with her daughter.

A case has been registered under Section 363 of the IPC, and Section 8 (4) of the Goa Children Act.