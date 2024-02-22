Odisha Will Have A Double-Engine Govt After 2024 Election: Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on one-day visit to Odisha, on Thursday exuded confidence that the state will have a double-engine government after the 2024 election. However, he refrained from directly criticising the state government.

While addressing a gathering at a party programme in Nabarangpur district, the defense minister said,“We worked in every village, every district during the days when BJP was not a big political party. We have never expected that the BJP would form a government at the Centre on its own. Similarly, the political analysts are now convinced that the BJP will form the government in Odisha this time too.”

He urged the party workers to devote at least 12 hours every day for the party work and inform everyone about the achievements of Prime MInister Narendra Modi government. He said India is the fastest developing country in the world.

The Union Minister participated in two other party programmes -- at Berhampur in Ganjam district and at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district -- later during the day.

“I can say this with confidence that the Congress government which was at the Centre for a long time did nothing for the development of Odisha. But, Prime Minister Modi is the only person who has been thinking about the all-round development of Odisha for the first time in the history of independent India. The UPA government allotted only Rs 3 lakh crore to Odisha in 10 years while the Modi government has given Rs 18 lakh crore to Odisha during just nine years," Singh said in the meeting at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi's love for Odisha can be gauged from the fact that he drew the attention of the world towards the Konark wheel during the G20 summit where the heads of many countries participated.

He further stated that BJP fulfilled all the promises made in election manifestos. BJP revoked Article 370 as promised in the manifesto. BJP ended the scourge of the triple talaq system. BJP fulfilled its promise and constructed Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He addressed a huge gathering in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district in the last of the three programmes during his tour on Thursday.

“Seeing the enthusiasm among the party workers and the people, I can say that Odisha is ready to take a new flight. The people of Odisha are ready for a double-engine government in the state,” Rajnath Singh said.

“PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current PM Narendra Modi have immense respect for tribal society. Can anyone ever imagine a prime minister would come and make one sister from the Adivasi community as the President of India? At the same time, the Congress party should have also supported the candidature of a tribal sister for President of India rising over petty party politics. It is the Modi government which decided to celebrate the birth date of Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day,” said the minister at Baripada in Mayurbhanj.

He said that Adivasi brothers are unmatched in the matter of bravery and valour. He asserted that tribal brothers and sisters should be given priority in the defence forces so that they can defend the border of India. He said earlier India was sidelined at international platforms but today when India speaks at the international forums, everyone is listening to India with attention.