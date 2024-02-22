Priyanka Chopra Gives Sneak Peek Into MM's 'First Hike'; Fans Gush Over Her Voice

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday shared the glimpses of her little bundle of joy Malti Marie's (MM) first hike, sharing how she touched everything, jumped in puddles, calling the little angel as her 'magic dust'.

Taking to Instagram, where Priyanka enjoys 90.6 million followers, she shared a series of photos, and videos, wherein we can see MM wearing a leopard print jacket, full sleeves black T-shirt, and matching tights. Her look was completed with black shoes.

The photos show her enjoying the hike as she plays in the mud. In the video, we can hear MM cutely saying, "Hikeee...okayy".

The post is captioned as: "The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day."

Nick Jonas dropped a red heart eyes emoji in the comment section.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the pictures and wrote: "Her little voice STAWP IT".

One user said: "The magic of Malti", while the other commented: "she looks like jiju".

Another fan wrote: "OMGoooodd her voice".

Priyanka got married to American singer and actor, Nick Jonas in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last featured in 'Love Again'. She has 'Heads of State' next in her kitty.