Russian Skier Killed In Indian Kashmir Avalanche

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Srinagar: A Russian man was killed Thursday by an avalanche at a ski resort in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

High-altitude rescue teams on snow scooters rescued six people, including two buried under the snow after the accident, near the Himalayan town of Gulmarg.

"Unfortunately, the body of a Russian skier was retrieved," Owais, an official involved in the rescue, who uses only one name, told AFP.

Gulmarg is one of the world's highest ski resorts, perched at 2,650 meters (8,694 feet).

It is close to the heavily militarised unofficial border that divides the disputed territory from Pakistan.

Gulmarg has been busy with winter sports fans after the resort received late snowfall.

The deep powder followed an unusually dry January -- a stark example of the impact of the extreme weather caused by the rapidly heating planet.

In February last year, two Polish skiers were killed when an avalanche hit the same area.