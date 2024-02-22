DFI's Geekdom 3000 Buzzes With Seven Tournaments, QR75,000 In Prize Money

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Geekdom 3000, Qatar's largest pop culture event, organised by the Doha Film Institute, is buzzing with an extraordinary line-up of gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions, musical performances, film screenings, karaoke sessions and esports.

Held until February 24 every day 3pm to 11pm at Geekdom Building in Lusail Boulevard, Geekdom 3000 brings together comic crusaders to sci-fi enthusiasts for a celebration like no other. Among the highlights is the gaming tournaments that offer a total prize money of QR75,000. If gaming is your passion, this is the opportunity to win big!

The games at Geekdom3000 include Rocket League to be held over two days on PCs with two player teams and single elimination. Valorant, also played on PCs, will be held over seven days with five player teams and single elimination. Street Fighter 6 will have double elimination rounds and will be held over two days.

Switch aficionados can test their mettle on Super Smash Bros Ultimate in single player, double elimination rounds or Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, with Swiss and double elimination rounds. For mobile gamers, try your skills at Pokémon Go, with double elimination rounds. And all the PS5 fans can fight it out on EA FC24 with single elimination rounds.

The prize pool for the games is impressive with first, second and third place winners in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Tekken 7/SF6, Rocket League and EA FC tournaments taking home QR7,000, QR3,000 and QR1,500, respectively.

The highest prize money is for Valorant with the first-place winner to be awarded QR9,000; second prize of QR4,000 and third prize of QR2,000. First place winner of Pokémon Go will be rewarded QR5,000, while the second and third place winners get QR2,500 and QR1,500 respectively. Winners of the Pokémon SV will be rewarded QR3,000, QR1,500 and QR500 respectively for first, second and third places. The prizes include QR30,000 worth of vouchers from Store 974.

There has been strong interest from the gaming community with a higher number of registrations than anticipated already secured for the games.