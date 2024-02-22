(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Global Village unveils Mini World's latest attraction, the all-new outdoor Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone







. Global Village introduces the UAE to the first ever outdoor Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone spanning across 5,022 sqm of pure fun, adventure, challenges and discovery.

– Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, announced today the opening of the latest Mini World attraction, the first outdoor Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone. Young guests of ages 6 and above, as well as adventure seekers, are invited to experience galactic adventures with 5 exciting attractions, which contain 10 different challenges that engage in both entertainment and thrill.Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone at Global Village is situated within Mini world and offers an exhilarating outdoor environment guaranteed to provide heart-pounding fun for all.Attractions include a 32-metre-long Ninja Trail challenge, a Cyclone Slide going down a drop of 15-metres, as well as a Rope Course that is 4-levels high with an Air Coaster surrounding the structure; all of which promise unforgettable moments waiting to be experienced.Other attractions include a Net Climbing Tower that is over 18-metres tall, a Donut and Launch slides, Climbing Walls scaling over 8-metres high; and other space-themed challenges all within over 5,022 sqm of space.The colourfully dynamic Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone invites guests who share a sense of thrill and excitement no matter the age, to embark on a journey of discovery as they experience the thrilling adventures and obstacle courses it holds from a starting price of only AED 15.Visitors to the Mini World are also able to enjoy exploring 25 miniature replicas of world-famous landmarks, indulge in international cuisines with unique kiosks and trucks, spend amazing times at Mini Golf with their families and friends, or watch spectacular shows and performances on the Wonder Stage. Visit Global Village's website and social media channels for the latest updates: Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE X: @GlobalVillageAE Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME