Israel Arrested 7,170 Palestinians In 5 Months In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 22 (Petra)-Israeli occupation army arrested about 7,170 Palestinians from West Bank since start of the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip on October 7, Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) and the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs announced.In a joint statement on Thursday, the two bodies said Israel's ongoing and escalating arrest campaigns in record numbers is part of its comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people, their land, and sanctities, as well as the current genocide in the coastal enclave.